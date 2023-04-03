BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Contraband thrown out of the suspect’s car as he tried to evade officers was spread across thousands of feet of roadway, Brunswick Police confirmed, but K-9 Koda was ready for the task.

A man was seen throwing items out of the windows of his moving car while trying to flee from one of Montville Police’s officers on March 29, according to BPD.

BPD said Montville Police called Brunswick Ofc. Ceccacci and K-9 Koda to help search for the contraband.

MPD needed K-9 Koda to search about 3,000 feet of roadway to find the items, BPD said.

K-9 Koda found numerous pieces of contraband, including drugs and drug paraphernalia, BPD shared with this photo:

Brunswick Police K-9 Koda finds drugs thrown out of suspect’s window across 3,000 feet of roadway (Brunswick Police)

BPD said Ofc. Ceccacci conducted a drug influence evaluation of the suspect who was taken into custody.

The evaluation revealed the suspect was under the influence of a narcotic analgesic and unable to safely drive, according to BPD.

