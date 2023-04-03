Clean Up Akron Month has little and big goals for city’s beautification

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron kicked off its Clean Up Akron Month at Firestone Park Monday, announcing two Saturday morning clean-up dates, April 22 (Earth Day) starting at Patterson Park in Ward 2, and another, April 29th at Summit Lake.

“If you are not interested in doing one of our large group cleanups that typically bring out a couple of hundred volunteers, you can clean up any area of the city,” said Keep Akron Beautiful CEO Jacqui Ricchiuti.

The group will give out trash grabbers, bags, Purell, everything residents need to take matters into their own hands and clean on their own, like Firestone Park resident Debbie Miller, who cleaned up her whole neighborhood.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had,” said Miller. “I didn’t plan on doing seventy-four streets but once I got going on it, I couldn’t stop and I’m not going to stop. I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can walk.”

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan and Akron Fire Chief will tackle the bigger issue, illegal tire dumping.

“Enforcing the rules and ordinances that are out there,” said Mayor Horrigan about his crackdown on the eyesore. “You can’t have an abandoned building with a hundred tires.”

“We’ve got at this time twenty-six shops that we’ll go out and look at and inspect,” said Fire Chief Joseph Natko about stopping tire shops from dumping.

But the day belonged to Miller with Mayor Horrigan making his proclamation.

“Now therefore I, Daniel Horrigan, Mayor of the City of Akron, do hereby proclaim, Monday, April third, two thousand twenty-three as Debbie Miller Day here in the City of Akron.”

