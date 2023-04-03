Donovan Mitchell: Cavs ‘have things to prove’ in playoffs
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With just 3 games left in the regular season, Cavs star Donovan Mitchell says he loves the vibe in the city but admits “we have things to prove” in the playoffs.
Mitchell spoke after Sunday night’s win over Indiana; he scored 40+ points for the 3rd straight and 12th time this season.
Cleveland has a pair of games this week in Orlando then wraps up the regular season Sunday at home against Charlotte.
The playoffs begin April 15. If they started today, the 4th-seeded Cavs would face 5th-seed New York.
