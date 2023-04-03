English company purchases land in Brook Park for astronaut training center

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The English company, Blue Abyss Diving Ltd., is buying 12 acres of land in Brook Bark to build an astronaut training center.

The property, which is near Cleveland’s NASA Glenn Research Center, will include a 164-foot deep pool, microgravity center, astronaut training center, and a hotel.

Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt described the facility as a “boot camp for astronauts.”

Brook Park City Council members will hear a presentation and vote on the project at their caucus meeting on April 11.

19 News has reached out to NASA officials for comment.

