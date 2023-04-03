2 Strong 4 Bullies
FirstEnergy offers free water, ice to northeast Ohio customers still without power

FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
FirstEnergy Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)(PRNewswire)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is offering free water and ice for customers still without power from Saturday’s storm, according to a FirstEnergy news release.

The electric company says they have made progress restoring power to more than 307,000 customers impacted by the storm.

While crews continue to work to restore power, free water and ice are available to customers without power at several Giant Eagle locations in northeast Ohio.

Customers who remain without power can pick up water and ice free of charge at the following Giant Eagle locations, beginning at 1 p.m., April 3, until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5:

  • Ohio Edison, Ashtabula, Andover, 97 Public Square
  • Ohio Edison, Columbiana, Salem, 2401 E. State St.
  • Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Youngstown, 478 Boardman-Canfield Road
  • Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Boardman, 1201 Doral Drive
  • Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Austintown, 5220 Mahoning Ave.
  • Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Poland, 3130 Center Road
  • Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Canfield, 525 E. Main St.
  • Ohio Edison, Portage, Rootstown, 4260 State Road #44
  • Ohio Edison, Stark, Alliance, 1800 W. State St.
  • Ohio Edison, Stark, Hartville, 907 W. Maple St.
  • Ohio Edison, Stark, Massillon, 2032 Lincoln Way East
  • Ohio Edison, Summit, Uniontown, 1700 Corporate Woods Parkway
  • Ohio Edison, Summit, Cuyahoga Falls, 75 Graham Road
  • Ohio Edison, Summit, Fairlawn, 2775 W. Market St.
  • Ohio Edison, Summit, Akron, 484 E. Waterloo Road
  • Ohio Edison, Summit, Northfield, 290 East Aurora Road
  • Ohio Edison, Trumbull, Warren, 8202 E. Market Ave.
  • Ohio Edison, Trumbull, Warren, 2700 Mahoning Ave.
  • Ohio Edison, Stark, Hartville, 907 W. Maple St.
  • Ohio Edison, Stark, Massillon, 2032 Lincoln Way East
  • Penn Power, Allegheny, Wexford, 155 Towne Centre Drive
  • Penn Power, Allegheny, Wexford, 9805 McKnight Road
  • Penn Power, Butler, Seven Fields, 206 Seven Fields Blvd.
  • Penn Power, Beaver, Rochester, 111 W. Madison St.
  • Penn Power, Mercer, Hermitage, 2365 E. State St.
  • West Penn Power, Butler, Sarver, 100 Buffalo Plaza
  • West Penn Power, Butler, Sarver, 1521 N. Main St.
  • West Penn Power, Butler, Butler, 700 Moraine Pointe Plaza

Current outage updates as of noon Monday are:

  • Ohio Edison – Approximately 196,200 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storm, and about 9,400 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
  • Penn Power – Approximately 38,500 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power and about 7,900 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday.
  • West Penn Power – Approximately 98,400 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power and about 4,700 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

