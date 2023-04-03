FirstEnergy offers free water, ice to northeast Ohio customers still without power

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy is offering free water and ice for customers still without power from Saturday’s storm, according to a FirstEnergy news release.

The electric company says they have made progress restoring power to more than 307,000 customers impacted by the storm.

While crews continue to work to restore power, free water and ice are available to customers without power at several Giant Eagle locations in northeast Ohio.

Customers who remain without power can pick up water and ice free of charge at the following Giant Eagle locations, beginning at 1 p.m., April 3, until 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5:

Ohio Edison, Ashtabula, Andover, 97 Public Square

Ohio Edison, Columbiana, Salem, 2401 E. State St.

Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Youngstown, 478 Boardman-Canfield Road

Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Boardman, 1201 Doral Drive

Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Austintown, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Poland, 3130 Center Road

Ohio Edison, Mahoning, Canfield, 525 E. Main St.

Ohio Edison, Portage, Rootstown, 4260 State Road #44

Ohio Edison, Stark, Alliance, 1800 W. State St.

Ohio Edison, Stark, Hartville, 907 W. Maple St.

Ohio Edison, Stark, Massillon, 2032 Lincoln Way East

Ohio Edison, Summit, Uniontown, 1700 Corporate Woods Parkway

Ohio Edison, Summit, Cuyahoga Falls, 75 Graham Road

Ohio Edison, Summit, Fairlawn, 2775 W. Market St.

Ohio Edison, Summit, Akron, 484 E. Waterloo Road

Ohio Edison, Summit, Northfield, 290 East Aurora Road

Ohio Edison, Trumbull, Warren, 8202 E. Market Ave.

Ohio Edison, Trumbull, Warren, 2700 Mahoning Ave.

Penn Power, Allegheny, Wexford, 155 Towne Centre Drive

Penn Power, Allegheny, Wexford, 9805 McKnight Road

Penn Power, Butler, Seven Fields, 206 Seven Fields Blvd.

Penn Power, Beaver, Rochester, 111 W. Madison St.

Penn Power, Mercer, Hermitage, 2365 E. State St.

West Penn Power, Butler, Sarver, 100 Buffalo Plaza

West Penn Power, Butler, Sarver, 1521 N. Main St.

West Penn Power, Butler, Butler, 700 Moraine Pointe Plaza

Current outage updates as of noon Monday are:

Ohio Edison – Approximately 196,200 customers in northeast Ohio lost power due to the storm, and about 9,400 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Penn Power – Approximately 38,500 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power and about 7,900 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

West Penn Power – Approximately 98,400 customers in western Pennsylvania lost power and about 4,700 remain without service. Service is expected to be restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

