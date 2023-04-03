Former Akron cop convicted on sex crimes involving minors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron police officer placed on administrative leave following his February arrest was convicted last week after pleading guilty to sex crimes against minors.

The officer, Mikel Dillon, was arrested on February 16 after felony warrants were issued. He was placed on administrative leave without pay per departmental procedures, according to previous reports.

The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Dillon pleaded guilty on March 30 to a bill of information that included seven charges:

Six counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, all second-degree felonies

One count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony

A judge sentenced Dillon to 13-17 years in prison immediately following his guilty plea. Court records also say he will have to register as a Tier III sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Akron police Lt. Michael Miller confirmed Dillon’s employment with the department was terminated immediately following his plea.

“I am beyond shocked by these charges against one of our employees. This alleged behavior is disgusting,” Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett previously said. “Any person found to have engaged in this kind of behavior should be held accountable to the extent the law allows. I am confident the legal process will reveal the truth, either way, and justice will be served.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.