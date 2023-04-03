2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geauga Park District Ranger retires with her K-9 after 7 years of service together
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga Park District announced the retirement of their “power couple,” Ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 Sniper.

Weisbarth started her law enforcement career as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

K-9 Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs and narcotics.

He also served as a park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, said Geauga Park District.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District stated.

