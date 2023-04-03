2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Grand jury indicts Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home last month was indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury.

Cheryl Johnson was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and possessing criminal tools.

Johnson was arrested Feb. 6 at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West River Rd. in Elyria.

Cheryl Johnson
Cheryl Johnson((Source: WOIO))

Elyria police said Steven Johnson, 73, is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Lorain County Jail. There is no next court date listed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Beginning April 4, 2023 if an officer sees an Ohio driver using a handheld phone it will be the...
Put that phone down, new Ohio law starts April 4
Summit County historic church so heavily damaged by wind, worship services had to be moved to...
Summit County historic church so heavily damaged by wind, worship services had to be moved to another church
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
13-year-old rescued after fall in Cascade Park, firefighters say
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Summit County historic church so heavily damaged by wind, worship services had to be moved to another church