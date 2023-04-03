Grand jury indicts Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home last month was indicted by the Lorain County Grand Jury.

Cheryl Johnson was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and possessing criminal tools.

Johnson was arrested Feb. 6 at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West River Rd. in Elyria.

Cheryl Johnson ((Source: WOIO))

Elyria police said Steven Johnson, 73, is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Lorain County Jail. There is no next court date listed.

