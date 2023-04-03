Gun found at West Geauga High School, officials say

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a gun was found at West Geauga High School Monday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Markwardt said the student was taken into custody and is now in the custody of law enforcement.

Markwardt added West Geauga High School students are being dismissed for the rest of the day and there is an elevated police presence in the schools.

No threats have been made against any of the buildings, said Markwardt.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

