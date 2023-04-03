Lake County Prescritption Assistance Program closes after more than a decade

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The shelves at the Lake County Prescription Assistance Program will be empty at the end April. The pharmacy will close its doors after more than a decade.

Hundreds of people will have to go elsewhere to get thier life-saving medications.

“There will be people that will not be able to get their medicine, sick, and possibly dying,” said Joel Lucia, who runs the Lake county Prescription Assistance Program.

Nearly a million dollars worth of prescription medication will be thrown away if no other drug depositories take it.

“These are prescriptions that unfortunately after the end of April we are no longer going to be able to fill. We’ve lost our funding,” said Lucia.

The program provides free medication to people who can’t afford it.

“It makes me feel very sad. It’s going to be hard on senior citizens because we do serve a lot of clients at the drug depository,” said Sharan Strahan who uses the Lake County Prescription Assistance Program.

“Cost us maybe 65,000 dollars to operate a year,” said Lucia.

Lucia spent the last 14 years running the place.

“Unfortunately we’ve tried the board of county commissioners, the health district, signature health, and everyone thinks it’s a wonderful idea. But they aren’t willing to fund it,” said Lucia.

The Lake County General Health District said the program is a great asset to the community. Since the non-profit is smaller, it’s difficult to fund.

If you know of a local drug depository that is interested in taking the medicine, you can call the pharmacy at 440-487-5100.

