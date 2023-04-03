2 Strong 4 Bullies
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or SWAT response when there is no actual emergency happening.(MGN / Pexels)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio law that makes swatting a felony has gone into effect.

Starting April 3, swatting will be a fourth-degree felony unless the violation results in serious physical harm to any person. That instance would result in a rise to a second-degree felony.

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or SWAT response when there is no actual emergency happening.

On Dec. 14, 2022, state senators unanimously passed House Bill 462 with the House approving the bill the following day. The legislation came about after several swatting incidents had taken place throughout the state in 2022.

DeWine signed the bill into law in January 2023.

