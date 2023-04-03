2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Meghan to receive Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards...
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 6, 2022, in New York. Meghan and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday, April 3, 2023.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday.

The awards will be handed out at the Ms. Foundation’s annual gala on May 16 at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go toward the organization’s equity-centered initiatives.

The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as emerging leaders abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.

“Meghan, LaTosha, Wanda, Kimberly, Olivia, and Rebekah are incredible leaders,” Teresa C. Younger, Ms. Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to shine a light on their many accomplishments and tireless work on behalf of gender and racial equity across the country and the world.”

Meghan will receive the award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” from Gloria Steinem, Ms. Foundation co-founder. With her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan directs their philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation.

According to its 2022 annual report, the organization provided 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines with partner Global Citizen and helped resettle nearly 175,000 refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan in the United States with partner Welcome.US. The foundation also helped build a community play space in Uvalde, Texas, following the school shooting there that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Brown will receive her award for “her tireless activism and work to bring about social change” through Black Voters Matter, which works with communities to make their voting more effective. According to the group’s most recent impact report, the Black Voters Matter Fund now works with more than 400 partners in 25 states and the District of Columbia. The Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute funds voter education, registrations and other programs to expand access to voting.

____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says
A judge in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas sentenced 27-year-old Jacob Muiter to 10 to...
Stark County man convicted for 2022 deadly drunk driving accident
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
Beginning April 4, 2023 if an officer sees an Ohio driver using a handheld phone it will be the...
Put that phone down, new Ohio law starts April 4