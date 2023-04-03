Police: Akron teenager hospitalized following shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenager was hospitalized last week after a shooting, according to Akron police officials.

The shooting happened near West South Street and Princeton Street late Friday evening, according to Akron police Cpt. David Laughlin.

Laughlin said officers received a call from Akron Children’s Hospital regarding a victim with a gunshot wound while they were investigating the scene.

Police said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the thigh. The victim told police he was there with a family member who was being threatened.

While exchanging words with other juveniles, an unknown suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots toward the victim.

Police said the shooting is ongoing and no suspects have been named.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

