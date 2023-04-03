2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

