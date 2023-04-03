Put that phone down, new Ohio law starts April 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Starting this week, Ohio drivers can be pulled over by police if you are holding and using a cell phone for anything from making calls, texting or even streaming.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, known as the distracted driving law, in January and it goes into effect April 4, 2023.

The new law makes the use of a handheld cell phone a primary offense to be pulled over.

Before, an officer could not pull you over for the use of a phone unless it caused you to violate some other rule like speeding or failing to keep your car in your lane.

DeWine announced Monday that for the first six months offenders will be let off with a warning as they launch a campaign to try and make sure every driver is aware of the change.

Beginning in October, actual tickets will be issued and for a first offense it could be a $150 fine or a distracted driving course, a $250 fine for the second offense and $500 fine for the third offense within two years.

