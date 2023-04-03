2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Put that phone down, new Ohio law starts April 4

Beginning April 4, 2023 if an officer sees an Ohio driver using a handheld phone it will be the...
Beginning April 4, 2023 if an officer sees an Ohio driver using a handheld phone it will be the only reason they will need to pull them over.(Pexels)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Starting this week, Ohio drivers can be pulled over by police if you are holding and using a cell phone for anything from making calls, texting or even streaming.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, known as the distracted driving law, in January and it goes into effect April 4, 2023.

The new law makes the use of a handheld cell phone a primary offense to be pulled over.

Before, an officer could not pull you over for the use of a phone unless it caused you to violate some other rule like speeding or failing to keep your car in your lane.

DeWine announced Monday that for the first six months offenders will be let off with a warning as they launch a campaign to try and make sure every driver is aware of the change.

Beginning in October, actual tickets will be issued and for a first offense it could be a $150 fine or a distracted driving course, a $250 fine for the second offense and $500 fine for the third offense within two years.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Cheryl Johnson (Source: WOIO)
Grand jury indicts Elyria woman accused of shooting husband
Summit County historic church so heavily damaged by wind, worship services had to be moved to...
Summit County historic church so heavily damaged by wind, worship services had to be moved to another church
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
13-year-old rescued after fall in Cascade Park, firefighters say
19 News 10:11:30 p.m. SUNDAY
Summit County historic church so heavily damaged by wind, worship services had to be moved to another church