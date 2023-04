CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Darius Garland is reportedly one of six finalists for the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

The 2022-23 NBA Sportsmanship Award finalists — one from each division — are Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Darius Garland and Boban Marjanović, @TheAthleticNBA has learned. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) April 3, 2023

The winner is chosen by a vote of current NBA players.

The award is named for former Pistons great Joe Dumars.

Terrell Brandon (1996-97) is the only Cavs player to ever win it.

Top 10 in total plus-minus this season



Nikola Jokic (+666)

Aaron Gordon (+535)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (+517)

Derrick White (+470)

Jayson Tatum (+460)

Michael Porter Jr. (+447)

Jrue Holiday (+434)

Darius Garland (+424)

Joel Embiid (+418)

Brook Lopez (+357) pic.twitter.com/7z977QGs4B — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 3, 2023

