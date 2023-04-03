2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County man convicted for 2022 deadly drunk driving accident

A judge in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas sentenced 27-year-old Jacob Muiter to 10 to 13.5 years in prison.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Canton man pleaded guilty Friday morning in the Stark County Common Pleas Court to multiple charges stemming from a deadly drunk driving accident in 2022.

A judge in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas sentenced 27-year-old Jacob Muiter to 10 to 13.5 years in prison.

Jackson Township police previously said Jacob Muiter, 27, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he crashed into a car on Strausser Street NW around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Police said Muiter drove his Chevy Silverado left of center and struck a Toyota driven by John Pappas, 53, of Uniontown.

Pappas was pronounced dead at the scene. Pappas’ passenger was taken to Mercy Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Muiter was indicted on Nov. 18, 2022 on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation, speeding and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and was held without bail.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

