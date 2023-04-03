2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement

43% of those surveyed attributed inflation as reason for not investing
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly one in three Generation Z workers have not contributed to retirement savings in at least the past two years, a new survey by Bankrate found.

James Royal, a principal writer for Bankrate.com, said not investing at an early age could mean forgoing more than a half-million dollars in retirement savings.

“We’re talking on the order of hundreds of thousands of dollars over an investing or working careers,” Royal explained. “So, that’s a really significant amount of money that they’re potentially missing out on.”

The survey found the biggest factor Gen Z workers said was holding them back from investing was inflation or a higher cost of living.

“We all run into financial straits from time to time. We’ve got bills that have to be paid today and we can’t think about next week or next year,” Royal said. “But the thing is, resolve to save and develop that index investing discipline and then get back on track and move toward that goal.”

Royal said it’s actually never been easier to start investing. He explained the quickest way is to sign up for your office 401k.

If you don’t have a 401k, there are free robo-advisors online or you can meet with a financial planner to figure out the best way to start thinking about your future.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film,...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘Moana’ live-action remake is in the works
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment.
Trump arrives in NYC before his Tuesday arraignment
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for parts of US still reeling