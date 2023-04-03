CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole tools and copper piping from a Tremont construction site is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

The theft happened in the 1900 block of West 7th Street at noon on March 29, according to police.

Police said a silver pickup truck that may be a Chevy S-10 pulled up to the construction site and took the tools and copper piping.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect’s truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Tools, copper piping stolen from Tremont construction site, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this truck or have any other information on this theft.

