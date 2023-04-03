2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Tools, copper piping stolen from Tremont construction site, Cleveland Police say

Tools, copper piping stolen from Tremont construction site, Cleveland Police say
Tools, copper piping stolen from Tremont construction site, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole tools and copper piping from a Tremont construction site is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

The theft happened in the 1900 block of West 7th Street at noon on March 29, according to police.

Police said a silver pickup truck that may be a Chevy S-10 pulled up to the construction site and took the tools and copper piping.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect’s truck shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Tools, copper piping stolen from Tremont construction site, Cleveland Police say
Tools, copper piping stolen from Tremont construction site, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this truck or have any other information on this theft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Geauga Park District Ranger retires with her K-9 after 7 years of service together
Geauga Park District ranger retires with her K-9 after 7 years of service together
Hyland Software announced it was laying off about 1,000 employees
Westlake’s Hyland Software to cut nearly 1,000 jobs globally, restructure organization
Brunswick Police K-9 Koda finds drugs thrown out of suspect’s window across 3,000 feet of roadway
Brunswick Police K-9 Koda finds drugs thrown out of suspect’s window across 3,000 feet of roadway
Firestone Park resident Debbie Miller on her one-woman crusade to pick up trash in her...
Clean Up Akron Month has little and big goals for city’s beautification