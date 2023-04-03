US Marshals: Cleveland carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals on Monday offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a Cleveland carjacking suspect who left his victim for dead.

Marshals said 36-year-old Aaron Parsons is wanted for carjacking a man at gunpoint at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22. near the intersection of East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue. This is in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Parsons forced the victim to drive to the 4000 block of Pearl Road, in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, where Marshals said Parsons threw the victim out of the car and onto a set of railroad tracks.

Cleveland police confirmed Parsons, along with two other suspects that have not been identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim, a double amputee, crawled to safety before finding help, officials said. The victim told investigators Parsons said “if the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will”.

Police said Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine. The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Officials said police found the car at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 after it was burned down.

Police said Parsons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Officials said he is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Parsons’ whereabouts has been asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4-WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

