Westlake’s Hyland Software to cut nearly 1,000 jobs globally, restructure organization

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Hyland Software, the Westlake-based company, will be laying off 1,000 employees while the company restructures its organization.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly two years after 150 jobs in Northeast Ohio were cut by the business in favor of overseas employment opportunities.

Westlake-based Hyland, an international software company, will soon be cutting 1,000 jobs globally. 20% of workforce. Excerpt from CEO Bill Priemer’s letter to employees attached. Working on getting local numbers. In 2021, about 150 local jobs were cut in favor of overseas jobs. pic.twitter.com/CTlXXPUdY8 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) April 3, 2023

I have difficult news to share — news that is all the more challenging because, for the past 32 years, we have worked together to achieve extraordinary success and growth. In a company that is always changing, today we are announcing the hardest change we’ve ever had to make. We are restructuring our organization. We are removing layers of management, adjusting team sizes and reassigning responsibilities across departments and levels. These changes will reduce the size of our team by about 1,000 employees, which is approximately 20% of our workforce. I recognize and understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have on our friends and colleagues who will be leaving. I take responsibility for the decisions we are sharing today, and I realize how difficult this is for you all.

19 News has not confirmed the local impact of the job cuts, which will effectively reduce staffing by roughly 20%.

