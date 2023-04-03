2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake’s Hyland Software to cut nearly 1,000 jobs globally, restructure organization

Hyland Software announced it was laying off about 140 employees, while expanding jobs overseas
Hyland Software announced it was laying off about 1,000 employees(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin and Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Hyland Software, the Westlake-based company, will be laying off 1,000 employees while the company restructures its organization.

Monday’s announcement comes nearly two years after 150 jobs in Northeast Ohio were cut by the business in favor of overseas employment opportunities.

I have difficult news to share — news that is all the more challenging because, for the past 32 years, we have worked together to achieve extraordinary success and growth. In a company that is always changing, today we are announcing the hardest change we’ve ever had to make.

We are restructuring our organization. We are removing layers of management, adjusting team sizes and reassigning responsibilities across departments and levels. These changes will reduce the size of our team by about 1,000 employees, which is approximately 20% of our workforce.

I recognize and understand the gravity of this decision and the impact it will have on our friends and colleagues who will be leaving. I take responsibility for the decisions we are sharing today, and I realize how difficult this is for you all.

Bill Priemer, Hyland Software CEO

19 News has not confirmed the local impact of the job cuts, which will effectively reduce staffing by roughly 20%.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

