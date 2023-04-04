19 First Alert Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm will eject out of Colorado today. By tomorrow morning it will be in Minnesota. A surge of very warm air will move into Ohio. A very windy day as well. South winds could gust over 40 mph at times. The wind gusts will be much higher in the storms. High temperatures will be around the 80 degree mark in many towns. A strong cold front tracks through Wednesday night. The set up is there for a severe weather outbreak for Ohio. Current thought is for a mainly dry morning. Thunderstorms will build into the area just after 2:00 p.m. Highest chance of severe storms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The storms will be very fast moving. All modes of severe weather in play, including tornadoes. Tomorrow is expected to be an active day. It’s important you pay attention to any watches or warnings that could be issued for your area.

