2-car accident sends one victim to hospital

An accident on Eddy Road late Monday night has sent one to the hospital in stable condition
An accident on Eddy Road late Monday night has sent one to the hospital in stable condition
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-car accident late Monday night sent one victim to the hospital in stable condition, Cleveland EMS says.

The accident happened in the 300 block of Eddy Road.

Cleveland EMS reported one victim was transported to Metro Hospitals in stable condition.

Cleveland police were not able to confirm what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

