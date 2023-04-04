2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2nd person convicted in connection with deadly drive-by of 6-year-old girl in South Collinwood

Angel Cannon
Angel Cannon((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old University Heights woman pleaded guilty for her role in the October 2019 shooting death of a six-year-old girl.

Angel Cannon pleaded guilty to felonious assault.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Ashley Kilbane will sentence Cannon on May 30.

Cleveland police said on Oct. 5, 2019, Cannon drove a car with at least two armed passengers to a home in the 1300 block of E. 171st Street.

According to police, when they arrived, Raysean Howard fired nearly 30 bullets into the South Collinwood residence.

Raysean Howard
Raysean Howard((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Lyric-Melodi Lawson was shot while sleeping in her bed.

Police said Lawson was shot in the head and another family member was grazed by a bullet.

Lawson was a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School in Cleveland.

In May 2021, Howard was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 23 years.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a number changes to the state's voting laws, mainly...
Ohio has new voting rules. Will you be ready and able to vote in the May primary?
An accident on Eddy Road late Monday night has sent one to the hospital in stable condition
2-car accident sends one victim to hospital
A shooting at Outhwaite Housing Project has sent one to the hospital. reports say
Woman in critical condition after shooting at Cleveland housing project
Patient, Jennifer Henderson, who has long haul COVID will be receiving stellate ganglion...
Ohio woman’s sense of taste and smell return 2 years later thanks to new Cleveland Clinic treatment