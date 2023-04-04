$50K bond set for Euclid man indicted for police chase that critically injured baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 61-year-old Euclid man accused of a Feb. 22 police chase that ended in a crash which critically injured a baby girl pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Daryl Brown was indicted on six charges of aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, seven counts of criminal damaging, OVI and not stopping after an accident.

The judge set bond at $50,000 and Brown is scheduled to return to court on April 11.

According to East Cleveland police, Brown was drunk when he crashed into a woman’s car near Happy’s Pizza in the 14000 block of Euclid Ave. around 10 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Police said that driver started following Brown and called 911. She kept following the driver, as he headed toward University Hospitals and police officers got involved.

Daryl Brown ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

During the chase, Brown allegedly ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle crash at Euclid Avenue and UH Drive a short time later.

Mom Lexis Crowell, 29, was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash at Euclid Avenue and UH Drive. The impact pushed Crowell’s vehicle into a tree in the center island of the road and knocked her unconscious.

Crowell’s 11-month-old daughter. Lotus Legaci Love Jones, was in her car seat in the backseat.

Lotus, who turned one on March 15, remains in the ICU at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

According to family, Lotus is expected to spend the next several months hospitalized as she heals.

The third car, a Nissan Altima, was driven by a 38-year-old man. He was treated for minor injuries at University Hospitals, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.