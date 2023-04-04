2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police arrest ride share driver accused of raping at least 8 women

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said they arrested a serial rapist wanted for attacking at least eight women from November 2022 to March 2023.

Mohamed Reeda, 24, was taken into custody at his Akron home on March 30.

Mohamed Reeda
Mohamed Reeda((Source: Akron police))

“Removing this serial predator from our community has clearly made Akron a safer place. The victims in this case experienced trauma that most will not be able to understand, and nothing can be done to undo the harms this suspect caused; however, I hope this arrest is the first step leading to bringing the suspect to justice and assist the victims in their journey towards healing,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

According to Akron police, Reeda was a driver for a ride share service and his victims were from throughout the City of Akron. He looked for women that were walking alone, or with one other female, and lured them into his vehicle under false pretenses, said police.

Reeda then took the women to isolated places where he victimized them, said police.

Reeda is charged with three counts of rape, two counts of abduction, and one count of attempted rape and police said additional charges are possible, especially if more victims are discovered.

If you had a similar contact with Reeda, whether you got into the vehicle or not, please call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

