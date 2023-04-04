Browns lose WR Michael Woods for season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced receiver Michael Woods will likely miss the upcoming season.

WR Mike Woods II will likely miss the entirety of the 2023 season due to a ruptured Achilles.https://t.co/baiFLtYnnR pic.twitter.com/TIk9icrV4c — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 4, 2023

Woods caught 5 passes for 45 yards last season, seeing action mostly on special teams.

He was a 6th-round pick out of Oklahoma.

Odds never define the kid! 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) April 4, 2023

The Browns still have receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell on the roster, plus they traded for Elijah Moore of the Jets.

The team starts its offseason conditioning program April 17 in Berea.

