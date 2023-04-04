Browns lose WR Michael Woods for season
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced receiver Michael Woods will likely miss the upcoming season.
Woods caught 5 passes for 45 yards last season, seeing action mostly on special teams.
He was a 6th-round pick out of Oklahoma.
The Browns still have receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell on the roster, plus they traded for Elijah Moore of the Jets.
The team starts its offseason conditioning program April 17 in Berea.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.