Browns lose WR Michael Woods for season

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns announced receiver Michael Woods will likely miss the upcoming season.

Woods caught 5 passes for 45 yards last season, seeing action mostly on special teams.

He was a 6th-round pick out of Oklahoma.

The Browns still have receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell on the roster, plus they traded for Elijah Moore of the Jets.

The team starts its offseason conditioning program April 17 in Berea.

