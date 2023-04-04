Cleveland police release photos in impersonating peace officer investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police has released photos of the car they believe is being used to impersonate police and pull people over to rob them, according to a release.

The photos were released Tuesday morning, along wit the details of each reported robbery including impersonation of police.

Cleveland Police say they believe this car is being used to pull over and rob drivers, impersonating the police (Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Police say multiple vehicles are being used, mainly SUV’s.

Police say the most recent incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., in the area of Broadway Avenue and Blanche Avenue.

A man reported that he was driving and was followed by a vehicle that utilized police-type lights to attempt to pull him over, police say.

The victim told police that the suspect waved a firearm and was wearing a ballistic vest.

The victim called 9-1-1 and remained on the line with dispatch as he drove to the Third District police station.

Police describe the suspected vehicle as a brand-new black Dodge Durango with heavily tinted windows and black vehicle accessories and temporary tags.

Officers say a black Jeep Cherokee also appeared to be involved.

Police say it should be noted that these incidents are occurring only with private, unmarked vehicles.

No incidents have occurred with a marked police vehicle and there are no reports of stolen Cleveland police vehicles, police say.

Police said anyone with concerns of being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle should call 9-1-1 to confirm the validity of the traffic stop.

