East Cleveland firefighters rescue resident trapped in bedroom by burglar bars



By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland firefighters rescued a resident trapped in the bedroom with burglar bars blocking the window as heavy smoke filled the room, ECFD confirmed.

East Cleveland Fire said it was sent to the house fire with reports of a person trapped inside in the 1300 block of East 141st Street around 7 a.m. on April 3.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke filling the house and the resident trapped inside, according to ECFD.

Firefighters rescued the resident while others attacked the flames, ECFD said.

ECFD said the resident was taken to the hospital and is stable.

“Outstanding job to A-Shift for making the save!” East Cleveland Fire stated.




Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

