Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials

Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials(City of Mentor)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor drivers should expect sporadic delays at rail crossings in the city as Norfolk-Southern delivers materials for rail upgrades in the area.

The City of Mentor said Norfolk-Southern will move east to west to deliver these materials starting April 4.

These at-grade rail crossings where drivers should expect delays include:

  • Hopkins Road
  • Patterson Drive
  • Station Street
  • Maple Street
  • Hart Street
  • Plaza Boulevard

