Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor drivers should expect sporadic delays at rail crossings in the city as Norfolk-Southern delivers materials for rail upgrades in the area.

The City of Mentor said Norfolk-Southern will move east to west to deliver these materials starting April 4.

These at-grade rail crossings where drivers should expect delays include:

Hopkins Road

Patterson Drive

Station Street

Maple Street

Hart Street

Plaza Boulevard

