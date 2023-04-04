Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor drivers should expect sporadic delays at rail crossings in the city as Norfolk-Southern delivers materials for rail upgrades in the area.
The City of Mentor said Norfolk-Southern will move east to west to deliver these materials starting April 4.
These at-grade rail crossings where drivers should expect delays include:
- Hopkins Road
- Patterson Drive
- Station Street
- Maple Street
- Hart Street
- Plaza Boulevard
