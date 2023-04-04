Slow Roll Cleveland to kick off 10th season in late April

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s largest weekly bike ride, Slow Roll Cleveland, will kick off for it’s 10th anniversary year later this month.

Slow Roll is an inclusive social bike ride that takes place nearly every Monday night from late April through late October.

Coming off of their biggest season in 2022, they hope to make an even bigger splash this year as they ride into a decade year of free, weekly bike rides.

Guided by a mission of bridging Cleveland’s communities through biking, the non-profit will kick off a 23-week slate April 29 at 3 p.m. in Edgewater Park.

The event will begin with community representatives from a variety of civic organizations and demonstrations from local bike shops and transportation advocacy groups before departing for around a ten mile ride at 4 p.m.

Riders of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels are encouraged to join, with most rides taking place Monday nights at 7 p.m. other than the opening day ride.

The ride is supported by Slow Ride’s volunteer squad, helpers and experienced riders who guide and protect the group at they wind through the city’s streets.

Find the full schedule on Slow Roll’s website later this month

The ride began in 2013, with fewer than a dozen participants, and is based on a ride of the same name in Detroit, which came into national spotlight in an Apple iPad ad featuring the event.

At its peak, the Detroit event drew more than 5,000 people every Monday night.

While Slow Roll Cleveland has not yet reached this peak, they did attract more than 700 participants for its 300th ride late June, also held at Edgewater.

Representatives from Slow Roll Buffalo, who is also celebrating their 10th year of rides, will attend the opening day ride with Slow Roll Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.