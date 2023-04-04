2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

West Geauga Schools closed Tuesday due to threat on Snapchat, officials say

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - All West Geauga schools were closed Tuesday due to a threatening post on Snapchat, said Superintendent Dr. Richard Markwardt.

Markwardt said he received a report of the threatening statement at 7:47 p.m. Monday, right as the West Geauga Board of Education meeting was ending.

According to Markwardt, the person who contacted him had not seen the post, but he immediately shared the information with Chester Township police.

“I thought it best to close all schools until police have the opportunity to investigate the matter fully,” said Markwardt.

On Monday morning, a gun was found at West Geauga High School and an 18-year-old student was taken into custody. The student’s name has not been released.

West Geauga High School
West Geauga High School((Source: WOIO))

“I will be forever grateful to the student who found a bullet and reported his discovery to the SRO. I am also thankful for the swift actions of administrators and law enforcement who quickly tracked down and arrested a student with a gun in his possession,” said Markwardt.

After the weapon was found, West Geauga High School students were dismissed for the rest of the day Monday.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Crocker Park quick change scammers take $2,000 in cash and merchandise, Westlake Police say
Crocker Park quick change scammers take $2,000 in cash and merchandise, Westlake Police say
This is the dress worn by Jane Doe, who's body washed up on a beach in Sandusky on March 30,...
DNA identifies Sandusky body found in Lake Erie 43 years ago, but doesn’t solve case
Reeda
Akron police arrest ride share driver accused of raping at least 8 women
Cleveland police search for suspect vehicles in officer impersonation robberies
Cleveland police make arrest in officer impersonation robberies, release photos of suspect cars