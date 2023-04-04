2 Strong 4 Bullies
West Geauga Schools closed Tuesday following student arrested for gun

By Julia Bingel and Maddi Hebebrand
Apr. 3, 2023
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - All West Geauga schools will be closed Tuesday after a gun was found at West Geauga High School Monday morning.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Markwardt said an 18-year-old student was taken into custody and is now in the custody of law enforcement.

West Geauga High School students were dismissed for the rest of the day Monday.

No threats have been made against any of the buildings, said Markwardt.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

