Willoughby apartment complex fire, people in damaged surrounding apartments demanding repairs

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - An under-construction Chagrin River Walk apartment building burned to the ground in February, with neighboring apartment complexes were damaged.

Joey Piscsalko and his wife lived inside the damaged apartment. The heat from the fire broke their windows and melted the siding.

“Not what we signed up for,” said Piscsalko.

The Piscsalko’s have decided to move out.

“We had boarded up windows. No natural lighting, drift was coming in. Our heat bill got, our electric was increased because of that,” said Piscsalko. “They kept saying as soon as possible, as soon as possible. We kept telling them that’s not a deadline. They just kept telling us that if we want to leave, the regular payout is to end our lease we have to pay the regular fee.”

The Piscsalko’s said they weren’t offered a discount on rent.

“They did offer a little bit for electric I believe,” said Piscsalko.

Marous Management Services annouced to residents that they would replace the boarded up windows with plexiglass. The plexiglass has been insalled.

Jillian Fisher lives at the Chagrin River Walk. Her apartment was not damaged.

“I’m glad to see everything go back to normal. I feel bad for the people who had their windows boarded up,” said Fisher.

19 News asked Marous Management Services and Marous Brothers Construction about the clean up and repair process. We have yet to hear back.

Willoughby fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

