Woman in critical condition after shooting at Cleveland housing project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at the Outhwaite Housing Project early Tuesday morning has sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, Cleveland EMS say.

CMHA Police are investigating a GSW/possible homicide. 2300 black of E40th in the Outhwaite Housing Project, SIU and Cleveland Police Detectives are on scene. Information is slow on this call. My Producers are working the phones. I will update when I can. pic.twitter.com/EdCGySfMOz — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 4, 2023

Cleveland EMS confirmed the victim was a 30-year-old woman who was transported.

Cleveland Police could not confirm the identity of the shooter.

The housing project is located in the 2300 block of East 40th Street.

This is a developing story. Return the 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.