Woman in critical condition after shooting at Cleveland housing project
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at the Outhwaite Housing Project early Tuesday morning has sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, Cleveland EMS say.
Cleveland EMS confirmed the victim was a 30-year-old woman who was transported.
Cleveland Police could not confirm the identity of the shooter.
The housing project is located in the 2300 block of East 40th Street.
This is a developing story. Return the 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.