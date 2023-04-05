2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: Threat of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A summer like and very windy day ahead. We think many will be breaking a record as afternoon temperatures surge to at least around 80 degrees. Some will be in the 80s. A general south to southwest wind will gust over 40 mph at times. A strong cold front tracks through this evening from west to east. The updated forecast has isolated, very fast moving thunderstorms midday into early afternoon. These storms could easily go severe with wind damage being the main hazard. The much better risk of storms will be with the cold front itself this evening. Severe storms a definite threat. There is the possibility of a tornado. The rain and storm threat ends as the cold front rolls through. Much cooler air builds in as the night wears on.

19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon; tornadoes possible
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon; tornadoes possible
19 First Alert Weather Day - Wednesday Forecast Update
