19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather threat diminishing; heavy rain still possible this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This afternoon’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be scaled back from west to east.

Cleveland is no longer included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

However, showers are still lingering across portions of our viewing area.

Rain may be heavy at times, reducing visibility for travelers and creating ponding on the roadways.

The rain will move out by 10:00 p.m.

Much cooler air will move in after the storms move out.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning.

Thursday will be much cooler than it was today.

Temperatures will only top out in the low 50s on tomorrow afternoon!

Friday will be the coolest day of the next seven.

Temperatures will only climb into the 40s on Friday afternoon, making for a chilly, but dry, Guardians home opener.

Temperatures will gradually thaw out through the weekend.

Next week looks absolutely fantastic, and warmer, at least through the middle of the week.

