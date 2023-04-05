2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 charged after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj, Caitlin McCarthy and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a 5-year-old Cleveland girl lost her life last month, investigators believed child abuse and neglect were to blame.

Now, two people are facing charges in connection to her death.

5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect, police say

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for a 5-year-old girl who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Kamryn Riley.

The girl was driven to the hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, Ciaccia said, and members of the Homicide Unit went to the house to investigate, which was reportedly in deplorable conditions.

Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are accused of causing the child’s death due to child endangering, court documents revealed.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services released a statement to 19 News.

“We are cooperating with CPD on the investigation of the death of Kamryn Riley, a five-year-old girl who was not in our custody. Kamryn’s sibling are safe and with a family member. We’re waiting to hear from the medical examiner. I can’t give you any more at this time.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

A sample county-issued veteran ID card in Ohio.
New Ohio voter ID law leaves out county-issued veteran ID cards
Sentencing for 78-year-old man guilty of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970
North Olmsted police conduct safety training to prevent school tragedies
