2 Cleveland men arrested in Twinsburg for burglary

By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland men were arrested in Twinsburg on burglary and weapons charges Tuesday.

The Twinsburg Police responded to Deer Run Apartments on Darrow Park Drive around 7 pm for a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived they saw two males exiting the apartment on foot and made the arrest.

The males were identified as 36-year-old Lavell M Evans, and 35-year-old William R Lee, both of Cleveland.

Evans and Lee were charged with aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and possession of drugs. They were transported to Solon Jail where they were held for video arraignment in Stow Municipal Court.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

