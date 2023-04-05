2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

$20K bond set for Portage County Sheriff’s deputy charged with 2 counts of rape

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Wilson Kuzyk, 34, was indicted last month on two counts of rape.

Wilson Kuzyk in court for his arraignment on April 5, 2023
Wilson Kuzyk in court for his arraignment on April 5, 2023((Source: WOIO))

According to court documents, the crime happened on Oct. 19, 2022.

The judge set bond at $20,000 and Kuzyk is expected back in court on April 11 for a pre-trial.

Kuzyk was hired by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department on June 17, 2013 and was placed on paid leave on Nov. 6, 2022.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said Kuyzk was placed on unpaid leave after the indictment was revealed.

19 News obtained the full statement from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, which can be viewed below:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Ashford Thompson
Hearing for man convicted of killing Twinsburg police officer
Gustave Sapharas
Sentencing for 78-year-old man guilty of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s
(Source: MGN)
Cleveland man found murdered in East Cleveland
Oscar Osorio turned himself in on domestic abuse charges just days after being featured on...
Captured: Brooklyn man allegedly told kidnap victim they would ‘die together’