$20K bond set for Portage County Sheriff’s deputy charged with 2 counts of rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Wilson Kuzyk, 34, was indicted last month on two counts of rape.

Wilson Kuzyk in court for his arraignment on April 5, 2023 ((Source: WOIO))

According to court documents, the crime happened on Oct. 19, 2022.

The judge set bond at $20,000 and Kuzyk is expected back in court on April 11 for a pre-trial.

Kuzyk was hired by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department on June 17, 2013 and was placed on paid leave on Nov. 6, 2022.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said Kuyzk was placed on unpaid leave after the indictment was revealed.

19 News obtained the full statement from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, which can be viewed below:

