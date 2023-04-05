Akron city officials, police prepare for the Jayland Walker grand jury

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A special grand jury hearing the case of the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker will be seated next week by the Ohio Attorney General.

Jayland Walker (WOIO)

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

Hundreds of people participated in multiple protests throughout the city last summer after the shooting.

The grand jury members will hear evidence involving the death of Walker and decide if any or all of the officers should face criminal charges.

In anticipation of possible unrest following the grand jury’s decision, Akron police have installed fencing around the courthouse and the mayor has reactivated the “Akron Updates” website.

A grand jury will be seated next week by the Ohio Attorney General to hear evidence involving the death of Jayland Walker.



We've compiled information on grand juries and how the process differs from a traditional trial jury. pic.twitter.com/RArvlnTB3G — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) April 4, 2023

The eight Akron police officers who were involved in the shooting were brought back to work in October 2022.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the officers were needed due to staffing concerns and were reassigned to administrative duties.

