Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam shows 1st hatched egg of season(Avon Lake City Schools)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The first hatched eaglet egg of the season been spotted at Redwood Elementary School on Avon Lake’s Eagle Cam livestream!

Stars and Stripes, the love birds who call this nest home, became parents again at 6:49 a.m. on April 5.

There are two more eggs in the nest that should hatch soon.

The first egg was laid on Feb. 24, the second on Feb. 27, and the third on March 2.

1st egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 24
1st egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 24(Avon Lake City Schools)
2nd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 27
2nd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 27(Avon Lake City Schools)
3rd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 6:42 p.m. on March 2
3rd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 6:42 p.m. on March 2(Avon Lake City Schools)

The school placed a 360-degree angle camera at the nest in 2015 so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a continuous livestream on YouTube.

The annual livestream begins when an egg is spotted.

You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam:

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December.

Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubates for 35 days before hatching.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

