Captured: Brooklyn man allegedly told kidnap victim they would ‘die together’

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Just days after being featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, Oscar Osorio turned himself in to authorities in Cuyahoga County on Tuesday.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Oscar Osorio, also known as Oscar Ruidiaz, attacked his victim in February and refused to let them leave or use their phone.

When the victim did try to leave its alleged that Osorio pulled the victim back into the house by their hair.

He’s then accused of using a knife and threating to kill the victim saying they would, “die together.”

Osorio has a history of Domestic Violence with the sheriff’s department relating to a 2014 plea to domestic violence and endangering children.

In that case, reports state that he used a firearm to assault the victim.

Osorio is wanted on two counts of felony assault, domestic violence and kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

