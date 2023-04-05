2 Strong 4 Bullies
Captured: Cleveland alleged rapist whose two victims were under the age of 10

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After being featured on Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted on Cleveland 19 in February, a tip was called into Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest of Leo Lewis, wanted on two cases of rape.

Lewis was arrested this morning by U.S. Marshalls in Canton.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County was looking for the Cleveland man who’s accused of raping two children under the age of 10, on two separate occasions.

Lewis faces two counts of rape and after failing to appear in court in December of 2022, he is now considered a fugitive.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department the first alleged incident happened sometime between 2010 and 2012.

The second, happened in April of 2015.

A grand jury also found that sexually violent predator specifications were appropriate in these allegations.

Because of the call made by the tipster, not only is Lewis going to stand trial for the crimes, that tipsters is also eligible for a $2,500 reward from Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Remembers calls to Crime Stoppers are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

