2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado kills multiple people, sows destruction
Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia