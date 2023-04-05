Cavaliers officially clinch 4-seed in NBA Playoffs
Secures home-court advantage for first round
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers officially clinched the 4-seed in the NBA playoffs after they defeated the Orlando Magic, 117-113.
Donovan Mitchell tallied his fourth-straight game of 40 or more points.
In addition, the Cavs secured its 12th 50-win season in team history.
Eight of those 12 have been with Lebron James. It’s the first since 1993.
