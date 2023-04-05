Cavaliers officially clinch 4-seed in NBA Playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers officially clinched the 4-seed in the NBA playoffs after they defeated the Orlando Magic, 117-113.

Donovan Mitchell tallied his fourth-straight game of 40 or more points.

SPIDA has 4 STRAIGHT 40-point games 🤯



🕷️ 44 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

🕷️ 42 PTS, 5 AST, 16-23 FG

🕷️ 40 PTS, 6 REB, 14-24 FG

🕷️ 43 PTS, 5 REB, 15-23 FG pic.twitter.com/RTBqKUmV8r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2023

The Cavaliers reach a 50-win season for the 12th time...want to know why this is one of the best regular seasons in Cavs history? 8 of those have been with Lebron #LetEmKnow — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 5, 2023

In addition, the Cavs secured its 12th 50-win season in team history.

Eight of those 12 have been with Lebron James. It’s the first since 1993.

"It's a big thing to have home court. Get a little bit of rest and get ready for what's coming."@spidadmitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4q5seQDg5B — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 5, 2023

