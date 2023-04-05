2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland man found murdered in East Cleveland

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man was found murdered in East Cleveland Tuesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Domonick Allen.

His body was found in the 13600 block of 5th Ave. around 11:46 p.m.

East Cleveland police said ShotSpotter Technology alerted there was one shot fired in that area and officers were sent to investigate.

When officers arrived, Allen was found with a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m.

If you were in the area of Fifth Avenue in the city of East Cleveland and have any information relative to the incident, please call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7563.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and or conviction of those responsible, you could be eligible for up to a $2500.00 reward.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

$20K bond set for Portage County Sheriff’s deputy charged with 2 counts of rape
Ashford Thompson
Hearing for man convicted of killing Twinsburg police officer
Gustave Sapharas
Sentencing for 78-year-old man guilty of killing 2 Tallmadge women in the 1970s
Oscar Osorio turned himself in on domestic abuse charges just days after being featured on...
Captured: Brooklyn man allegedly told kidnap victim they would ‘die together’