Cleveland man found murdered in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland man was found murdered in East Cleveland Tuesday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Domonick Allen.

His body was found in the 13600 block of 5th Ave. around 11:46 p.m.

East Cleveland police said ShotSpotter Technology alerted there was one shot fired in that area and officers were sent to investigate.

When officers arrived, Allen was found with a gunshot wound and showing no signs of life, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m.

If you were in the area of Fifth Avenue in the city of East Cleveland and have any information relative to the incident, please call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at (216)-252-7563.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and or conviction of those responsible, you could be eligible for up to a $2500.00 reward.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.