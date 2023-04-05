2 Strong 4 Bullies
EF-0 tornado confirmed in Crawford County from Saturday morning’s storms

an EF 0 tornado was confirmed in Crawford county early Saturday morning
an EF 0 tornado was confirmed in Crawford county early Saturday morning
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado briefly touched down on Saturday morning outside of Bucyrus in Crawford County.

It happened just before 2 A.M. Saturday morning. The tornado had maximum wind speeds of 85 MPH and was on the ground for two minutes.

The tornado caused about 3 miles worth of damage and was within a larger area of straight-line wind damage, NWS Cleveland says.

The 19 First Alert weather team tracked this line of storms into our area early Saturday morning as it continued to cause damage and power outages.

