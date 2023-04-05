EF-0 tornado confirmed in Crawford County from Saturday morning’s storms

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado briefly touched down on Saturday morning outside of Bucyrus in Crawford County.

It happened just before 2 A.M. Saturday morning. The tornado had maximum wind speeds of 85 MPH and was on the ground for two minutes.

The tornado caused about 3 miles worth of damage and was within a larger area of straight-line wind damage, NWS Cleveland says.

The 19 First Alert weather team tracked this line of storms into our area early Saturday morning as it continued to cause damage and power outages.

