Endangered 54-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on April 4 to help find missing and endangered 54-year-old Raymond Harold Scholten.

He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police did not specify when or where he was last seen.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see Scholten or know where he may be.

Raymond Harold Scholten (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.