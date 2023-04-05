Endangered 65-year-old Cleveland man with dementia reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 65-year-old David Jackson, who was last seen the morning of April 5.

Jackson was described by police as 5′9″ tall, 157 pounds, with gray hair, patchy facial hair, and brown eyes.

Police said he suffers from dementia, and walks with a limp.

He was last seen wearing all black clothing with a hospital gown sticking out, a black hat, according to police.

Jackson rests at bus stops while walking, and may be in the Downtown area, police said.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 if you see him or know where he may be.

Reference report #2023-095569 with your tips.

David Jackson (Cleveland Police)

